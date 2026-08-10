Padma Awasthi dies during surgery, family attempts self-immolation in Pilibhit
India
After Padma Awasthi, 53, died during hand surgery at Dhanwantri Hospital in Pilibhit, her family tried to set itself on fire at the district magistrate's office on August 10.
It was protesting what it says is hospital negligence, and a lack of action from officials.
Police quickly intervened and stopped the attempt.
Family demands arrests and hospital closure
Padma's son Aman had warned he would take this drastic step if authorities didn't act by August 10.
The family is demanding arrests and closure of the hospital, accusing officials of protecting the doctors involved.
For now, officials say the administration is awaiting the inquiry report. The family continues its sit-in for justice.