Padma Shri Tiruttani Swaminathan, 'odhuvar' who preserved ancient Tevaram hymns

Shri Tiruttani Swaminathan, eminent artist and head of the Thevara Padasalai of Dharumapuram Aadheenam, has been conferred the Padma Shri in recognition of his exceptional contribution to Tamil Pann Isai and the sacred tradition of Thirumurai hymns. Swaminathan, a veteran odhuvar (temple singer), is on a mission to preserve the ancient Tevaram hymns. His journey started at age 14 when he dropped out of school due to financial constraints, but he was soon discovered by vocalist Madurai Somu's father-in-law.

Musical path Swaminathan's journey as 'odhuvar' Swaminathan trained at Pichai Kattalai Estate Thevara School and Dharmapuram Aadheenam School under the guidance of revered mentors. After completing his training, he started singing Tevaram hymns in temples under the Dharmapuram Aadheenam. He then served at Kunnakkudi Aadheenam for four years before becoming a full-time odhuvar at the Tiruttani temple in 1975. He retired in 2000 but continued to teach at Chidambaram Thevara Patasalai, where his students now serve as odhuvars worldwide.

Cultural impact His recordings are now used by Tamilians abroad Swaminathan has recorded over 50 disks of Tevaram verses, which are now used by Tamilians abroad to learn pann isai. He also teaches 49 students at the Dharmapuram Aadheenam school. His efforts have ensured that the traditional presentation of these hymns remains unchanged even as they find new audiences worldwide.

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Tradition explained Women odhuvars and historical significance Swaminathan explains that Odhudal means to recite. From there comes the name odhuvar. He also makes it clear that the odhuvar service isn't hereditary and women can also be part of this tradition. Currently, 16 women who trained at the Karur school serve as odhuvars in various temples. He also mentions an inscription in the Big Temple about Raja Raja Chola appointing Tevaram singers and musicians, highlighting the historical significance of this tradition.

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Musical analysis Insights into 'Vaarappaadalgal' and 'devapani' Swaminathan's commitment and dedication are evident in the years of work he undertook. He has meticulously followed what Vaarappaadalgal of Sangam music and devapani of Panchamarabu laid down for the music rules, which have been followed in the Tevaram verses. Having attended discussions of the Pann Araichi Kazhagam for 40 years, he has provided valuable inputs in the analysis of the raga equivalents of panns.