Pahalgam attack: LeT chief named in NIA's supplementary chargesheet 

Legal charges

Saeed charged under BNS, UAPA

Saeed has been chargesheeted both in his individual capacity and as the head of LeT and its proxy organization, The Resistance Front (TRF). He has been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The NIA alleges that Saeed conspired from Pakistan to wage war against India and played a key role in planning the attack.