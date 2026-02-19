Pakistan, Bangladesh working together to influence Bengal polls: Intelligence

Shah blames Bengal government for 'shielding infiltrators'

This isn't just about borders—intelligence has flagged sleeper cells linked to JMB being used to activate cells in North 24 Parganas and to disrupt Malda, while ARSA is mentioned as likely to coordinate activities in Cox's Bazar and as expected to affect Uttar Dinajpur.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called out West Bengal's government for "shielding infiltrators" and blocking border security efforts, saying it puts national security at risk.

With reports of violence against election officials and concerns over fair voting, the Election Commission is now seeking help from the Supreme Court to keep things safe for the 2026 elections.