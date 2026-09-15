Pakistan-based terror groups smuggle weapons, explosives into India using drones
India
Pakistan-based terror groups are now using drones to sneak weapons, explosives, and cash into India, swapping risky border crossings for high-tech aerial drop-offs.
These unmanned drones create a supply chain from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, making it harder for authorities to track every move.
Indian forces intercept drone weapon drops
Larger drones scout for weak spots along the Line of Control so smaller ones can slip past security.
Indian forces have already intercepted several drone drops carrying pistols and grenades in places like Paloora village and Akhnoor sector.
With these new threats, security teams are stepping up their tech game, using advanced surveillance and electronic countermeasures to keep the borders safe.