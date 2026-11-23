Pakistan climate minister Musadik Masood Malik tours Delhi for SCO
Pakistan's climate change minister, Musadik Masood Malik, was in Delhi this week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, Civilisational Dialogue Forum.
While there were no official talks between India and Pakistan, Malik and his wife made time to check out the Qutub Minar and other historic spots around the city.
Musadik Masood Malik prefers group discussions
Malik joined delegates from across the region at Purana Quila for the forum, which was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He highlighted how cultural exchanges can help bring countries together and said he prefers open group discussions over one-on-one political talks.
Though reports claimed he wanted to visit more landmarks like the Taj Mahal and the Nizamuddin area, those plans did not work out this time.