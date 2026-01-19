Pakistan involved in Cambodia-based job scam that duped Indians

A high-level investigation into a Cambodia -based job scam has revealed a Pakistani connection. The scam, which came to light in 2024, had lured over 5,000 Indians with fake job offers and forced them into cybercrime. Many of these victims have been rescued and returned to India. The Indian embassy had also issued advisories warning against unauthorized agents operating in Cambodia .

Investigation progress Forensic analysis reveals Pakistan-linked digital footprints Forensic analysis of recruitment-related chats and calls has uncovered digital footprints linked to Pakistan. These include IP logs associated with handlers operating from the country. The investigation has revealed a coordinated network that targeted vulnerable job-seekers across states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Mumbai, Telangana and Kerala. This issue was also taken up at the two-day Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025 in December last year.

Probe expansion Central agencies expand probe The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have expanded their probe into the scam. After identifying Pakistan-linked IP addresses, these have been added to a "suspect registry." The registry was created by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) using the data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. It contains information on 1.4 million cyber criminals involved in financial fraud and other offenses.

