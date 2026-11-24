Pakistan sends 1st astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali on Shenzhou-24 mission
Pakistan is sending its first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a former Air Force pilot, into space with China's Shenzhou-24 mission on November 25.
India's Group Captain Angad Pratap says we should focus on what this means for science, not politics.
Ali will also be the first foreigner to visit China's Tiangong space station.
Muhammad Zeeshan Ali to run experiments
Pratap points out that missions like these are about boosting science and technology, both for Pakistan and globally.
Ali will work with Chinese astronauts to run experiments in space, a big step for Pakistan's space ambitions and a chance to contribute to new discoveries.