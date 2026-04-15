Pakistan sends Afghan war veterans into J&K escalating terror
Pakistan is now sending Afghan war veterans into Jammu and Kashmir to ramp up terror activities.
These fighters are experienced in tough combat and know how to handle the region's harsh terrain, making things a lot more challenging for Indian security forces.
This shift signals a worrying escalation in tactics and adds new pressure on local defenses.
Indian forces neutralize Afghan-linked militants
Recently, several Afghan-linked militants, including Jaish-e-Mohammed's Adil, who was killed after 18 months on the run, have been neutralized by Indian forces.
Others like Assad ur Rehman and Farman Ullah were also taken down in recent operations.
The trend shows Pakistani groups are moving away from local recruits, choosing battle-hardened veterans instead, which means counterterrorism efforts just got tougher for everyone involved.