Pakistan sends Afghan war veterans into J&K escalating terror

Indian forces neutralize Afghan-linked militants

Recently, several Afghan-linked militants, including Jaish-e-Mohammed's Adil, who was killed after 18 months on the run, have been neutralized by Indian forces.

Others like Assad ur Rehman and Farman Ullah were also taken down in recent operations.

The trend shows Pakistani groups are moving away from local recruits, choosing battle-hardened veterans instead, which means counterterrorism efforts just got tougher for everyone involved.