Pakistan is reportedly using the big Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations to nudge India about reopening the Kartarpur Corridor, which has been closed since May 2025 over security concerns.

Intelligence reports say Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, is helping arrange meetings between Khalistan movement supporters and Indian Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, with over 2,300 Indian visitors taking part in the festivities at Nankana Sahib this week.