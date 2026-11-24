Pakistan uses Gurpurab events to urge Kartarpur Corridor reopening
Pakistan is reportedly using the big Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations to nudge India about reopening the Kartarpur Corridor, which has been closed since May 2025 over security concerns.
Intelligence reports say Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, is helping arrange meetings between Khalistan movement supporters and Indian Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, with over 2,300 Indian visitors taking part in the festivities at Nankana Sahib this week.
Pakistan invites Khalistani leaders
Pakistan has even invited Khalistani leaders as special guests, hoping to win support from Indian Sikhs for reopening the corridor.
The Kartarpur Corridor, opened in 2019, lets Indian Sikhs visit a key holy site in Pakistan without a visa.
Its closure sparked strong reactions from Sikh groups and politicians in India, who are still urging its quick reopening despite ongoing security concerns on the Indian side.