Pakistani intelligence infiltrated 13-14 WhatsApp groups used by India's forces
Pakistani intelligence agents managed to sneak into 13-14 private WhatsApp groups used by India's Central Armed Police Forces and defence-civilian officials.
Using spoofed or compromised Indian phone numbers, they quietly joined these chats to keep tabs on sensitive conversations.
This targeted cyber spying has triggered a full review of group memberships and security practices.
Security agencies order social platform audits
Security agencies have directed forces and defence-civilian organizations to conduct a comprehensive audit of their social communication platforms, including the identified WhatsApp groups, to remove unidentified members and prevent future breaches.
Officials have also reminded everyone not to share official or classified information on these apps.
This comes right after another case where a suspected Pakistani spy pretended to be a DRDO scientist online to try to gather secret details.