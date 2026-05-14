Palace on Wheels breaks 45-year tradition with May run India May 14, 2026

For the first time ever, Rajasthan's iconic luxury train, the Palace on Wheels, is rolling out in May, breaking its 45-year tradition of avoiding the summer heat.

This special trip kicks off from Delhi Safdarjung station on May 20, 2026 and runs until May 25, thanks to a surge in demand for luxury rail experiences.