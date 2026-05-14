Palace on Wheels breaks 45-year tradition with May run
India
For the first time ever, Rajasthan's iconic luxury train, the Palace on Wheels, is rolling out in May, breaking its 45-year tradition of avoiding the summer heat.
This special trip kicks off from Delhi Safdarjung station on May 20, 2026 and runs until May 25, thanks to a surge in demand for luxury rail experiences.
Bharat Gaurav route spans 2,610km
The train covers 2,610km across top Rajasthan spots like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and more under Indian Railways's Bharat Gaurav policy.
Onboard, it's all about royal vibes: think 14 lavish saloon coaches, restaurant and bar cars, spa facilities, Wi-Fi, and even personal butlers.
Reports suggest a leading nationalized bank booked out the whole train this time around, proof that heritage travel is seriously trending.