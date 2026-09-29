Palam husband allegedly stabs wife near Kali Mata Mandir dies
India
A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife during an argument in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Sunday.
She was found seriously injured near Kali Mata Mandir and taken to the hospital, but sadly did not survive.
Police have registered a murder case and are searching for the husband, who fled after the incident.
Wife confronted husband over suspected infidelity
According to police, things escalated at the husband's biryani shop when his wife confronted him about suspected infidelity.
In the heat of their argument, Pradeep, who also works as a drummer, attacked her with a butcher's knife before running away.
Eyewitness accounts helped police piece together what happened.