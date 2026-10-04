Palam man Pardeep, 36, arrested for allegedly killing wife Sonia
India
A 36-year-old man, Pardeep, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Sonia, after an argument about suspected infidelity turned violent on September 27.
Married since 2017 with two sons, the couple's conflict ended tragically near Kali Mata Mandir in Palam.
Pardeep arrested in Dwarka Sector 20
After the incident, Pardeep fled but was tracked down and arrested in Dwarka Sector 20 on October 2. He confessed to the crime during police questioning.
Police are still searching for the murder weapon and piecing together exactly what led up to that day.