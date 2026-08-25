Palchuram landslip blocks road to Wayanad, P. Vishnuraj orders removal
A landslip occurred around 9.10am on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, blocking the Chekuthanthodu Road at Palchuram in Kannur district.
Traffic to Wayanad is now rerouted through another ghat road, and District Collector P. Vishnuraj has called for quick debris removal.
If you are planning to travel in this area, you might want to rethink your route.
Landslide warnings as Elayavoor collapse reported
Emergency teams are working on site, but travelers are being warned about more possible landslides as the rain continues.
The district has seen rivers overflow into farmland and neighborhoods, leaving some children stranded after a local procession.
A landslip occurred near a national highway construction site at Elayavoor, and a retaining wall collapsed.
Minister Sunny Joseph says it appeared to have been caused by unscientific construction practices and is calling for an expert assessment.
All these incidents highlight how important disaster management is for areas like Palchuram and Elayavoor right now.