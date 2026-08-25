Palchuram landslip blocks road to Wayanad, P. Vishnuraj orders removal

Emergency teams are working on site, but travelers are being warned about more possible landslides as the rain continues.

The district has seen rivers overflow into farmland and neighborhoods, leaving some children stranded after a local procession.

A landslip occurred near a national highway construction site at Elayavoor, and a retaining wall collapsed.

Minister Sunny Joseph says it appeared to have been caused by unscientific construction practices and is calling for an expert assessment.

All these incidents highlight how important disaster management is for areas like Palchuram and Elayavoor right now.