Pallatt Brahmadathan, 65, elephant killed by lightning near Erattupetta
India
Pallatt Brahmadathan, a 65-year-old elephant cherished in Kerala, died Sunday evening after being struck by lightning during a heavy thunderstorm near Erattupetta.
He was tied outside Kerala Festival Coordination Committee president Rajesh Pallatt's house at the time.
Pallatt Brahmadathan familiar at Thrissur Pooram
Brahmadathan was a familiar presence at temple festivals across Keralam, especially carrying the main deity at Thrissur Pooram's late-night procession.
Known for his calm and gentle nature, he was lovingly called Gaja Kausthubham.
Several people began arriving to the elephant owner's house after hearing the news to catch a final glimpse of the tusker.