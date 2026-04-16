Pallavaram prank leaves 27-year-old Vignesh dead after scuffle with Sathyaraj
India
What started as a prank in Chennai's Pallavaram took a tragic turn on April 15.
Vignesh, 27, tried to scare his friend Sathyaraj by throwing a small snake hidden in his bag toward him, but things escalated quickly.
After an argument, Vignesh tried to attack Sathyaraj with a stone.
Sathyaraj then struck Vignesh during the scuffle, and sadly, Vignesh died on the spot.
Sathyaraj arrested, remanded on murder charges
Sathyaraj tried to escape but was tracked down and arrested by police in Madurantakam. He is now facing murder charges and has been remanded in custody.
The whole incident is a tough reminder that pranks can spiral out of control with serious consequences.