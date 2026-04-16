Pallavaram prank leaves 27-year-old Vignesh dead after scuffle with Sathyaraj India Apr 16, 2026

What started as a prank in Chennai's Pallavaram took a tragic turn on April 15.

Vignesh, 27, tried to scare his friend Sathyaraj by throwing a small snake hidden in his bag toward him, but things escalated quickly.

After an argument, Vignesh tried to attack Sathyaraj with a stone.

Sathyaraj then struck Vignesh during the scuffle, and sadly, Vignesh died on the spot.