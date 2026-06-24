Paltan Bazar police detain 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals without ID
Police in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar area picked up 10 people on Tuesday, suspecting they were Bangladeshi nationals.
None of them could show ID or documents to prove they were in India legally, so they were handed over to the Border Police for further checks.
Authorities start deportation procedures in Guwahati
After questioning, the group allegedly admitted they were from Bangladesh. Authorities have started deportation procedures as per usual rules.
Meanwhile, police are also investigating the lodge where they stayed. Its owner, Hridoy Deka, is under scrutiny for allegedly not following guest ID verification laws.
Security agencies ramp up citywide checks
This comes right after a similar operation four days earlier in another part of Guwahati, where 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were caught and deported.
Security agencies are now ramping up document checks and surveillance across the city to tackle undocumented immigration concerns.