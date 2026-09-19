Palvancha sees 2 Ganesha idols adorned with ₹2.9cr currency notes
India
Ganesh Chaturthi in Palvancha, Telangana, turned heads this year as two Ganesha idols were decorated with currency notes totaling an incredible ₹2.9 crore.
The Kapu community put up ₹1.4 crore on one idol, while Team Ekadanta, a local youth group, used ₹1.5 crore for another.
The eye-catching display drew massive crowds and made the festival feel extra special.
Traders bankers fund unity display
Local traders pitched in funds, and bankers supplied fresh notes to bring these unique decorations to life.
Beyond just the spectacle, the whole event became a symbol of unity and creativity, showing how community spirit can turn tradition into something unforgettable for everyone involved.