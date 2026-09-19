Palvancha sees 2 Ganesha idols adorned with ₹2.9cr currency notes

Ganesh Chaturthi in Palvancha, Telangana, turned heads this year as two Ganesha idols were decorated with currency notes totaling an incredible ₹2.9 crore.

The Kapu community put up ₹1.4 crore on one idol, while Team Ekadanta, a local youth group, used ₹1.5 crore for another.

The eye-catching display drew massive crowds and made the festival feel extra special.