Panchang confirms Raksha Bandhan scheduled for Friday August 28
India
Raksha Bandhan is set for Friday, August 28, this year.
According to Hindu tradition and Panchang calculations, the festival lands on the day when the Shravan Purnima tithi is active at sunrise, which makes August 28 the official date.
So if you're planning your sibling celebrations, mark your calendars!
Drik Panchang lists Rakhi muhurat
Drik Panchang says the shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi runs from 5:57am to 9:48am on August 28, a three-hour, 51-minute window.
Good news: the Bhadra period ends before sunrise, so you can celebrate without worries.
If you want to stick to tradition and make it extra special, aim for this early morning slot!