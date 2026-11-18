Panchkula boy accused of attack diagnosed with ADHD, conduct disorder
An eight-year-old boy in Panchkula who allegedly attacked his junior schoolmate, aged 6, with bricks has been diagnosed with ADHD and conduct disorder, according to doctors at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.
This diagnosis is helping everyone understand the challenges behind his behavior.
Juvenile board recommends medical treatment, therapy
Instead of strict punishment, the juvenile justice board are recommending medical treatment, therapy, and a supportive home for the boy.
They have told his parents to continue his care at GMCH-32 and create a stable environment so he can get better.