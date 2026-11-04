Panchkula schoolgirl seriously hurt by older boy discharged from hospital
India
A six-year-old girl who was seriously hurt by an older boy at her Panchkula school has finally been discharged from the hospital, bringing relief to her family and supporters.
The attack shocked many, raising big questions about safety in schools.
Haryana suspends school officials, funds treatment
The Haryana government stepped in quickly, suspending two teachers and the principal, paying for the girl's treatment, and launching an investigation.
Police filed a case against the school for negligence, and a psychological checkup was ordered for the boy involved.
Meanwhile, social worker Anil Thapar promised to support the girl's education, showing that community support is strong.
This incident has sparked calls for better safety rules in schools.