Pandemic triggered online hearings modernizing India's decades old courts

Virtual hearings mean anyone can tune in, like when the YouTube video of the Supreme Court's R G Kar rape-murder case has been viewed 364,000 times since it was uploaded in August 2024, something impossible before.

But going digital has also brought some awkward moments, like a senior advocate logging into a virtual hearing of the Gujarat High Court, beer mug in hand, or officials getting too casual during sessions.

Still, virtual courts have improved access and transparency, if we keep working out the kinks.