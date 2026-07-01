Pandi Yadagiri arrested in Suchitra Junction for extorting hostel students
A 25-year-old named Pandi Yadagiri was arrested after he dressed up as a police officer and tried to extort money from students at Monida Sree Girls Hostel in Suchitra Junction.
On June 29, he showed up in a fake uniform, threatened the girls with bogus criminal charges, and demanded cash.
His brief stint as a traffic police laborer helped him pull off the act.
Yadagiri used props and demanded ₹5,000
Yadagiri used props like a khaki uniform, nameplate, motorcycle, and even a toy gun to look convincing. He reportedly took phones and asked for ₹5,000 from the hostel inmates.
Turns out this was not his first time: he is linked to another similar case at Dundigal girls' hostel and has been accused of faking traffic violations to threaten motorists.
When caught, police found cash and all his cop gear on him. He was arrested.