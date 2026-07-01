Pandi Yadagiri arrested in Suchitra Junction for extorting hostel students

Yadagiri used props and demanded ₹5,000

Yadagiri used props like a khaki uniform, nameplate, motorcycle, and even a toy gun to look convincing. He reportedly took phones and asked for ₹5,000 from the hostel inmates.

Turns out this was not his first time: he is linked to another similar case at Dundigal girls' hostel and has been accused of faking traffic violations to threaten motorists.

When caught, police found cash and all his cop gear on him. He was arrested.