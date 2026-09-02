Panel inspects Mullaperiyar dam in Keralam after Supreme Court order
India
A team of experts just checked out the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam in Keralam, after the Supreme Court called for a safety review.
The main concern is whether this old dam (managed by Tamil Nadu but often debated by Kerala) is still safe, especially given worries about earthquakes and water-sharing.
Panel probes stability silt earthquake resilience
The panel is digging into how stable the dam really is, how much silt has built up, and if it can handle big earthquakes (since a 2021 study flagged major risks).
Their findings will be discussed with both states this week, and the official report goes to the National Dam Safety Authority within 15 days.
Keralam has long been demanding a safety audit of the dam as well as a new dam to replace the existing structure.