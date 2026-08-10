Pankaj Chaudhary says Centre will not restore Old Pension Scheme

The government is not bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), mainly because of its unsustainable fiscal liability on the Government exchequer, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament on Monday.

Even though some states like Rajasthan and Punjab are switching back, Chaudhary made it clear that current rules do not let states get refunds from the National Pension System (NPS) if they leave.