Pankaj Kumar Singh calls meeting after Delhi reports 2,308 H1N1
India
Delhi's H1N1 cases have shot up to 2,308, rising sharply from last week.
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh called a meeting on Tuesday to check how prepared the city is.
Officials are making sure hospitals have enough supplies and testing, and they are stepping up awareness campaigns so people know how to stay safe.
Delhi schools, Metro step up awareness
To help slow the spread, schools are rolling out "Healthy School-Healthy Community" programs focusing on good hygiene habits.
Even the Delhi Metro is pitching in with awareness drives.
The education minister has reassured everyone that the government is taking all steps needed to keep things under control, and so far, no one has needed ICU care for H1N1 in city hospitals.