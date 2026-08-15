Panna workers find 17.96-carat diamond in old mine worth ₹50L
India
A group of seven daily-wage workers in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, just struck it big: they found a 17.96-carat diamond in an old mine they'd almost given up on.
The stone is estimated to be worth around ₹50 lakh and will go up for auction soon.
After the government takes its cut, the rest of the money will be split equally among the workers.
Rains expose rough gem quality diamond
Akhilesh Pal, the team had leased mine in Sarokha village around two years ago and shut it for nearly a year after coming up empty-handed. But heavy rains recently brought them back.
This time, they spotted the rough diamond near the surface.
Diamond official Ravi Patel called it "gem quality," which means it's one of the best kinds you can find.
For these workers, this discovery could truly change their lives.