Panwani village fire destroys 33 homes and affects 58 families
A huge fire broke out in Panwani village in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, destroying 33 homes and affecting 58 families.
The blaze reportedly started at a local's house (no one is sure how), but thankfully everyone made it out safely, and there were no injuries.
Remoteness delayed firefighters, officials coordinate relief
The fire spread quickly after cooking-gas cylinders exploded, also damaging the local panchayat building and a primary school.
Because Panwani is pretty remote, firefighters had trouble reaching the area right away.
Local leaders and officials are now working together to get help and medical support to those affected as fast as possible.