Pappu Yadav seeks Delhi High Court security alleging assassination attempt

Yadav says the attack was organized, claiming there was even a reward announced against him.

Things escalated when a group interrupted his press conference at home, leading to a scuffle:

Yadav and his supporters later claimed that two men involved in the incident were carrying a knife, and visuals circulating on social media showed a knife placed on a table after the confrontation.

With political tensions already high due to an opposition skit in Parliament that week, Yadav wants the government to act fast and reassess his threat level.