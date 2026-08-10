Pappu Yadav seeks Delhi High Court security alleging assassination attempt
independent MP Pappu Yadav has gone to the Delhi High Court, saying he needs stronger security after a violent incident at his house on August 2.
He believes this wasn't just a random fight but part of an attempt to assassinate him.
Yadav says attack was organized
Yadav says the attack was organized, claiming there was even a reward announced against him.
Things escalated when a group interrupted his press conference at home, leading to a scuffle:
Yadav and his supporters later claimed that two men involved in the incident were carrying a knife, and visuals circulating on social media showed a knife placed on a table after the confrontation.
With political tensions already high due to an opposition skit in Parliament that week, Yadav wants the government to act fast and reassess his threat level.