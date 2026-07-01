Pardeep Kumar arrested hours before retirement in 504cr bank scam

CBI says Kumar caused 169cr loss

The CBI says Kumar's actions led to a close to ₹169 crore loss for the pollution board, with money siphoned from eight Haryana departments and Chandigarh agencies.

So far, two bank officials and several government employees have been arrested, with charges filed against 17 people.

Kumar's bail plea is set for July 2 as investigations continue into related scams across other city projects.