Pardeep Kumar arrested hours before retirement in 504cr bank scam
India
Just hours before retiring, senior Haryana IAS officer Pardeep Kumar was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in a massive ₹504 crore bank scam at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch.
As member secretary of the state pollution board, he is accused of quietly moving government funds meant for fixed deposits into an unauthorized account.
CBI says Kumar caused 169cr loss
The CBI says Kumar's actions led to a close to ₹169 crore loss for the pollution board, with money siphoned from eight Haryana departments and Chandigarh agencies.
So far, two bank officials and several government employees have been arrested, with charges filed against 17 people.
Kumar's bail plea is set for July 2 as investigations continue into related scams across other city projects.