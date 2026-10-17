Parents of IIT-Bombay suicide victim to visit campus October 18
The parents of an IIT-Bombay student who died by suicide last month plan to visit the campus on October 18.
They have been protesting at Azad Maidan, calling for the arrest of Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, whom they hold responsible.
While police have promised them campus access, sources in the institute said they have not received any request yet.
IIT-Bombay protesters push Rohith Act
The family says their son's reputation was hurt when the system is trying to damage my son's image by leaking a video before the inquiry was finished.
Students have joined protests, raising concerns about caste discrimination by Doolla and pointing out that earlier complaints filed by students against him, claiming the institute's SC/ST Cell had failed to provide proper assistance.
Protesters are now pushing for a Rohith Act, a law to address caste bias in colleges, hoping it will bring real change on campus.