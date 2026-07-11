Parents release CCTV and chargesheet filed in Jaipur girl's death India Jul 11, 2026

A nine-year-old girl's death at a Jaipur private school is back in the spotlight after her parents released CCTV footage, months after the incident.

The video and new claims suggest she was bullied by a classmate for nearly an hour and repeatedly asked a teacher for help, reportedly pleading with "folded hands," but was ignored.

The student died after jumping from the fourth floor in November 2025.

Police have now filed a chargesheet in the case.