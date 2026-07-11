Parents release CCTV and chargesheet filed in Jaipur girl's death
A nine-year-old girl's death at a Jaipur private school is back in the spotlight after her parents released CCTV footage, months after the incident.
The video and new claims suggest she was bullied by a classmate for nearly an hour and repeatedly asked a teacher for help, reportedly pleading with "folded hands," but was ignored.
The student died after jumping from the fourth floor in November 2025.
Police have now filed a chargesheet in the case.
CBSE finds school ignored bullying complaints
A CBSE inquiry found that the school allegedly ignored complaints of bullying for nearly 18 months and failed to offer counseling to the child despite clear distress signals.
There were also procedural lapses such as cleaning up before forensic checks.
Meanwhile, a parents' group is demanding an independent investigation into alleged staff recruitment irregularities.