Parivartan waives road tax on swap in Delhi NCR
India
Big news for Delhi-NCR: old trucks and busses are about to get a green upgrade.
The government's new Parivartan program will waive road tax if owners swap out their older vehicles for electric or BS-6 models, all in an effort to tackle air pollution and modernize public transport.
Rollout in about 2 weeks
Delhi and Haryana are already on board, with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh likely joining soon.
The scheme rolls out in about two weeks, offering perks like road tax waivers, cheaper loans, fuel vouchers, and quick digital registration.
In Delhi specifically, light goods vehicles must be electric, and busses must be BS-VI CNG or electric variants, and manufacturers are even chipping in with extra discounts to make the switch easier.