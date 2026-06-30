Parivartan waives road tax on swap in Delhi NCR

Rollout in about 2 weeks

Delhi and Haryana are already on board, with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh likely joining soon.

The scheme rolls out in about two weeks, offering perks like road tax waivers, cheaper loans, fuel vouchers, and quick digital registration.

In Delhi specifically, light goods vehicles must be electric, and busses must be BS-VI CNG or electric variants, and manufacturers are even chipping in with extra discounts to make the switch easier.