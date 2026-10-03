Parli in Maharashtra sees around 95 dog bites this week
India
Parli in Maharashtra has seen around 95 people bitten by dogs in just one week, leaving many residents anxious, especially parents.
One recent incident, caught on CCTV, showed a woman and three children being bitten, which has only added to the community's concern about staying safe outdoors.
Parli residents urge sterilization, anti-rabies shots
Frustrated by the spike in attacks, locals are urging the local municipality and administration to step up with sterilization drives and anti-rabies shots to control the stray dog population.
Many feel that officials haven't acted fast enough and want real solutions so everyone can feel safe again in their neighborhoods.