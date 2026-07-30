Parliament approves bill giving Vande Mataram equal legal respect
India
India's Parliament just approved a bill that gives Vande Mataram, the national song, the same legal respect as the national anthem.
This means any intentional insult or disruption during its singing could now land you in trouble.
The bill will be sent to the president for assent.
Disrespecting Vande Mataram punishable by jail
Anyone who deliberately disrespects Vande Mataram could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.
The move comes as India marks 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the iconic song.