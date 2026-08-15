Parliament changes India's mining law to stop state mineral levies
India
Parliament just passed big changes to India's mining law, stopping states from charging extra taxes on minerals.
The idea is to keep prices fair across the country, but not everyone's happy: states like Odisha and Jharkhand say this move cuts into their rights and finances.
Odisha, Jharkhand leaders warn revenue loss
Leaders from Odisha and Jharkhand argue the new rules will slash their revenue, making it harder to fund welfare schemes that depend on mining money.
The law also wipes out any pending mineral levies, which adds to their worries.
Meanwhile, the government says states still control minor minerals and now get a bigger share of overall mining revenue than before.