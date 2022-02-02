India

Rahul Gandhi rips into Centre over unemployment, foreign policy

Rahul Gandhi rips into Centre over unemployment, foreign policy

Written by Sagar Feb 02, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

The Budget Session had commenced on Monday with the president's address.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticized the central government over the burning issue of unemployment. In his address during the Budget Session of the Parliament, he said the Presidential address did not touch upon the central issues that the country was facing. The Budget Session had commenced on Monday (January 31) with the President's address.

Quote 'No single word on unemployment'

"There was not a single word on unemployment in the Presidential Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs. Your government is unable to provide them with one," Gandhi said. Earlier in the day, his party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge had raised the same issue in the Rajya Sabha. India's unemployment crisis has notably worsened over the past two years amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Information India's unemployment crisis

India's unemployment rate rose to nearly 8% in December 2021—the highest in decades and the worst among most emerging economies—according to the think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Experts say COVID-19 and poor government policy are to be blamed for the crisis.

Statement Gandhi said there are now 'two Indias'

Gandhi further said in his speech there were now "two Indias," one for the rich and the other for the poor. "Start uniting these two Indias soon. You are giving everything to a few people who put you on TV...If you read the Constitution, you'll find that India is described as a union of states. It is not described as a nation," he stated.

Details Government brought Pakistan and China together: Gandhi

The Congress leader also slammed the government's foreign policy. "Fundamental focus of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. But what you have done is brought the two countries together. This is the single biggest sin you have committed against the people of India," he said. "China has a clear-cut plan which they have implemented in Doklam and Ladakh."

Session Budget Session of Parliament

The Budget Session is being held amid the third wave of COVID-19. Both the Houses of Parliament are working in a staggered manner, with the Rajya Sabha operating from 10 am to 3 pm and the Lok Sabha between 4 pm and 9 pm. The Session will be conducted in two parts—from January 31 to February 11 and from March 14 to April 8.