Parliament debates NEET as Delhi protests escalate into clashes
India
Tuesday was packed with action in India: Parliament saw heated debates over the NEET exam controversy, while Delhi streets filled with protesters demanding changes to education policies.
Things got tense as protesters clashed with police, turning parts of the city into protest hot spots.
Congress leaders condemn crackdown on protesters
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called out the government for cracking down on protesters. Opposition MPs are now planning a march to keep up the pressure.
Meanwhile, a freight train derailment near Delhi caused major delays and cancelations across northern India, so if you're traveling by train, double-check your schedule before heading out.