Parliament disruption since January end costs ₹57cr: Here's how

Every minute Parliament is stalled costs ₹2.5 lakh

Turns out, every minute Parliament is stalled costs around ₹2.5 lakh—covering everything from staff salaries to security and high-tech facilities.

The latest uproar kicked off after Speaker Om Birla blocked a move by Rahul Gandhi, sparking protests, placards, and even the suspension of eight Opposition members.

It's not just politics—it's expensive too!