Parliament disruption since January end costs ₹57cr: Here's how
India
Since late January 2026, constant disruptions in Parliament have racked up a whopping ₹57 crore bill for the country.
Lok Sabha alone lost about 20-25 hours to protests and adjournments, while Rajya Sabha wasn't far behind.
All this drama has seriously added up.
Every minute Parliament is stalled costs ₹2.5 lakh
Turns out, every minute Parliament is stalled costs around ₹2.5 lakh—covering everything from staff salaries to security and high-tech facilities.
The latest uproar kicked off after Speaker Om Birla blocked a move by Rahul Gandhi, sparking protests, placards, and even the suspension of eight Opposition members.
It's not just politics—it's expensive too!