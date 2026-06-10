Parliament health committee meets Tuesday 3pm to review NEET handling

CBI investigating NEET leak arrests made

Top officials from Health, Education, NMC, and NTA will brief the panel on what went wrong and how things will improve.

The CBI is still investigating the leak and has already made arrests.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says Prime Minister Modi himself is keeping an eye on things to make sure this time it's fair.

The government promises more transparency for the re-exam, even as student protests continue in several parts of the country.