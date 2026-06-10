Parliament health committee meets Tuesday 3pm to review NEET handling
India
Big news for NEET aspirants: Parliament's health committee is meeting on Tuesday at 3pm to review how the exam was handled, after serious concerns about paper leaks and mismanagement.
This comes just ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, now set for June 21.
CBI investigating NEET leak arrests made
Top officials from Health, Education, NMC, and NTA will brief the panel on what went wrong and how things will improve.
The CBI is still investigating the leak and has already made arrests.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says Prime Minister Modi himself is keeping an eye on things to make sure this time it's fair.
The government promises more transparency for the re-exam, even as student protests continue in several parts of the country.