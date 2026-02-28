Parliament not bound by Centre's undertaking: SC on sedition laws
The bench said Parliament is not bound by the government's undertaking and is absolutely entitled to pass any law.
This happened during a hearing on the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), where petitioners and advocates say Section 152 mirrors the old sedition offense.
Even though the government promised to rethink sedition rules back in 2022, the bench made clear Parliament is not bound by the government's undertaking.
Advocate Menaka Guruswamy calls out government
Advocate Menaka Guruswamy called out the government for saying one thing and doing another—like keeping sedition in BNS after promising to scrap it.
She also flagged a rule about police needing an inquiry before filing an FIR, which clashes with what the Supreme Court said earlier.
The Court isn't totally happy with past judgments either and has pushed further hearings to next month, so expect more updates soon.