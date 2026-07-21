Parliament opens amid CJP protests demanding Education Minister Pradhan's resignation
Parliament's 2026 session opened on a tense note Tuesday, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led big protests in Delhi demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over alleged exam scams.
The city saw heavy security and traffic jams, while inside Parliament, MPs were already talking about the chaos outside.
Top leaders' talks yield no solution
The protests made political lines clearer: opposition MPs backed CJP's demands, but the ruling NDA called the demonstrations disruptive.
Top leaders like Amit Shah and Pradhan huddled for strategy talks, while Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP reps who handed over their list of complaints.
Despite hours of discussions (and some sharp criticism from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about police action), no solution was reached, setting a pretty intense tone for this year's session.