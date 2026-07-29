Parliament updates Public Examinations Act to curb cheating, sets timelines
India
Parliament just updated the Public Examinations Act to crack down on paper leaks and cheating in big exams.
Now, investigations have to wrap up in two months, and trials should finish within three months of charges being filed, so no more waiting forever for answers.
Fast track courts and ₹10cr fines
Special fast-track courts will handle these cases, and appeals are supposed to move quickly too (ideally within three months).
The stakes are much higher now: organized cheating can mean fines up to ₹10 crore and seven to 10 years in jail.
States like Rajasthan, UP, and Odisha already had strict rules, but this national law aims to make things fairer and faster for everyone across India.