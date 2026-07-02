Parliamentary committee suggests NEET UG fully computer based multiple shifts
Big changes might be coming to NEET UG!
A parliamentary committee has suggested making the exam fully computer-based and holding it in multiple shifts, kind of like JEE Main.
This is to make things smoother and more secure for the more than two million students who take NEET every year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) says these upgrades will be handled safely if approved.
NTA says separate entrance exams impractical
There was also talk about having separate entrance exams for MBBS, AYUSH, and nursing courses, but NTA said that's not practical since all admissions rely on NEET scores.
Before going fully digital, the committee stressed the need for strong internet access everywhere so no one's left out.
The final decision will come from the Union Health Ministry, aiming to make the whole process fairer and less stressful for everyone.