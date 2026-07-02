Parliamentary committee suggests NEET UG fully computer based multiple shifts

NTA says separate entrance exams impractical

There was also talk about having separate entrance exams for MBBS, AYUSH, and nursing courses, but NTA said that's not practical since all admissions rely on NEET scores.

Before going fully digital, the committee stressed the need for strong internet access everywhere so no one's left out.

The final decision will come from the Union Health Ministry, aiming to make the whole process fairer and less stressful for everyone.