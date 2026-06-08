NTA asked to reveal 'paper leak' cases since 2018 

CBSE summons

CBSE asked to respond by June 8

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also been asked to respond to the panel's questions by June 8. The panel has sought information about changes between Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the OSM system and if background checks on COEMPT were conducted before awarding it the contract. It also inquired if CBSE was aware of COEMPT EduTeck's previous association with Globarena Technologies, which faced scrutiny in the 2019 Telangana Intermediate results case.