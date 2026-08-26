Parliamentary panel defers NEET-UG police crackdown amid Supreme Court probe
India
A recent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs touched on the police crackdown during NEET-UG protests, but an immediate discussion was put off.
The committee's chairman, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, said they couldn't discuss it right away since the matter was sub judice and the Supreme Court has also formed a probe panel to look into the same issues.
Chairman Agarwal to take up sops
The matter was raised by a Congress member during the meeting, and opposition lawmakers held up proceedings.
Agarwal agreed to take up a discussion at a later date on "Standard Operating Procedures on use of force on protesters" in a future session.
For now, the meeting stuck to its original agenda about crimes against children.