Parliamentary panel proposes doubling Ayushman Bharat family cover to 10L

Committee seeks pooled funding, 6-hour approvals

To keep things sustainable, the panel proposed smarter ways to fund costly treatments, like pooling resources and working with states.

They also want hospitals to approve cashless treatments within six hours, with penalties if they're late.

Plus, there's a push for every eligible person to get their Ayushman Card, especially in remote areas.

So far, over 43 crore cards have been issued and more than 11 crore hospitalizations covered since launch.