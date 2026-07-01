Parliamentary panel recommends separate NEET exams for MBBS AYUSH nursing
Big news for future medical students: A parliamentary panel wants to shake up how medical entrance exams work.
Instead of one mega NEET exam for MBBS, AYUSH, and Nursing, they are suggesting separate tests for each course.
The current single-exam system, they say, makes things tougher and more stressful for students.
Panel proposes phased state NEET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is not a fan of splitting NEET but the panel has another idea: hold NEET in multiple phases at the state level to make logistics easier.
They also gave a thumbs-up to recent security upgrades like tighter monitoring of Telegram and WhatsApp groups and new question papers to stop leaks.
Panel cautious about online NEET
The panel is cautious about moving NEET fully online. They want solid digital infrastructure across India before switching from paper-and-pencil to computer-based testing.