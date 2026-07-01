Parliamentary panel recommends separate NEET exams for MBBS AYUSH nursing India Jul 01, 2026

Big news for future medical students: A parliamentary panel wants to shake up how medical entrance exams work.

Instead of one mega NEET exam for MBBS, AYUSH, and Nursing, they are suggesting separate tests for each course.

The current single-exam system, they say, makes things tougher and more stressful for students.