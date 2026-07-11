Parliamentary standing committee to probe NEET handling on July 16
India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare is set to meet on July 16 to dig into how the NEET medical entrance exam was handled this year.
This follows the messy cancelation of the original May 3 test after paper leak allegations and a re-exam held on June 21.
Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav will lead the meeting.
Committee to review NEET and healthcare
The committee will look closely at how NEET is run and whether health regulatory bodies are doing their job under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
On July 15, it will also talk about making health care more accessible and affordable in both public and private hospitals.
The goal? Spot what's not working in India's health care system and push for improvements that actually help students and patients.